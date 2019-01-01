QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Walkabout Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of resources and energy assets located in Australia, Botswana, Namibia, and Tanzania. It explores for gold, copper, and others. The company reportable segments include Graphite, Coal, Lithium, Copper, and Corporate. The company's project consists of Takatokwane coal project, Lindi Jumbo graphite project, and Eureka Lithium Project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Walkabout Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Walkabout Resources (WLKBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Walkabout Resources (OTCGM: WLKBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Walkabout Resources's (WLKBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Walkabout Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Walkabout Resources (WLKBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Walkabout Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Walkabout Resources (WLKBF)?

A

The stock price for Walkabout Resources (OTCGM: WLKBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Walkabout Resources (WLKBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Walkabout Resources.

Q

When is Walkabout Resources (OTCGM:WLKBF) reporting earnings?

A

Walkabout Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Walkabout Resources (WLKBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Walkabout Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Walkabout Resources (WLKBF) operate in?

A

Walkabout Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.