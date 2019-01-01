Walkabout Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of resources and energy assets located in Australia, Botswana, Namibia, and Tanzania. It explores for gold, copper, and others. The company reportable segments include Graphite, Coal, Lithium, Copper, and Corporate. The company's project consists of Takatokwane coal project, Lindi Jumbo graphite project, and Eureka Lithium Project.