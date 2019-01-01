ñol

Westlake
(NYSE:WLK)
128.40
-0.05[-0.04%]
At close: May 26
128.45
0.0500[0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low78.06 - 141.19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding33.1M / 128.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 767K
Mkt Cap16.5B
P/E6.57
50d Avg. Price126.61
Div / Yield1.19/0.93%
Payout Ratio5.95
EPS5.87
Total Float33.1M

Westlake (NYSE:WLK), Key Statistics

Westlake (NYSE: WLK) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
21.1B
Trailing P/E
6.57
Forward P/E
6.77
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.51
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.23
Price / Book (mrq)
1.9
Price / EBITDA
3.73
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.75
Earnings Yield
15.21%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.6
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
67.65
Tangible Book value per share
37.79
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
10.5B
Total Assets
19.7B
Total Liabilities
10.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.12
Gross Margin
31.68%
Net Margin
18.54%
EBIT Margin
25.72%
EBITDA Margin
32.05%
Operating Margin
25.72%