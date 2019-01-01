ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Willis Lease Finance
(NASDAQ:WLFC)
37.01
00
At close: May 26
35.16
-1.8500[-5.00%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low30.22 - 46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.5M / 6.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 13.8K
Mkt Cap227.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price32.3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.7
Total Float2.5M

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC), Key Statistics

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ: WLFC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
44.84
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.83
Price / Book (mrq)
0.61
Price / EBITDA
1.66
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.98
Earnings Yield
-9.02%
Price change 1 M
1.19
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.63
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
60.38
Tangible Book value per share
56.52
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.1B
Total Assets
2.4B
Total Liabilities
2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
61.24%
Net Margin
-32%
EBIT Margin
-15.75%
EBITDA Margin
15.94%
Operating Margin
18.74%