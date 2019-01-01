ñol

Willdan Group
(NASDAQ:WLDN)
26.54
00
At close: May 26
26.54
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.32 - 43.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.8M / 13.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 51.6K
Mkt Cap350.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price28.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float10.8M

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN), Key Statistics

Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
476.9M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
14.35
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.91
Price / Book (mrq)
1.95
Price / EBITDA
44.17
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
62.9
Earnings Yield
-2.52%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
1.17
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.6
Tangible Book value per share
-0.03
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
193.2M
Total Assets
372.7M
Total Liabilities
193.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
34.15%
Net Margin
-4.11%
EBIT Margin
-5.89%
EBITDA Margin
-1.09%
Operating Margin
-6.11%