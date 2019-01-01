Welcia Holdings (OTC:WLCGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$269.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Welcia Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Welcia Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Welcia Holdings (OTCPK:WLCGF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Welcia Holdings
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Welcia Holdings (OTCPK:WLCGF)?
There are no earnings for Welcia Holdings
What were Welcia Holdings’s (OTCPK:WLCGF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Welcia Holdings
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.