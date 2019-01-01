ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Welcia Holdings
(OTCPK:WLCGF)
33.7349
00
At close: Dec 14
28.1098
-5.6251[-16.67%]
PreMarket: 7:21AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low26.62 - 37.53
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 208.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS29.95
Total Float-

Welcia Holdings (OTC:WLCGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Welcia Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$269.5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Welcia Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Welcia Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Welcia Holdings (OTCPK:WLCGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Welcia Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Welcia Holdings (OTCPK:WLCGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Welcia Holdings

Q
What were Welcia Holdings’s (OTCPK:WLCGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Welcia Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.