|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Welcia Holdings (OTCPK: WLCGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Welcia Holdings.
There is no analysis for Welcia Holdings
The stock price for Welcia Holdings (OTCPK: WLCGF) is $33.734883 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 16:13:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Welcia Holdings.
Welcia Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Welcia Holdings.
Welcia Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.