Welcia Holdings Co Ltd operates drug retail stores that sell pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, baby supplies, health supplements, sanitation items, groceries, and personal-care products. The company generates the bulk of its revenue through sales of over-the-counter drugs and food products. Welcia is involved in pharmaceutical dispensing, blood testing, and earthquake reconstruction assistance. The highest concentration of sales remains in the Kanto region of Japan. Welcia also provides nursing services through its long-term care enterprise.