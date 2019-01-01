QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
0.27/0.81%
52 Wk
26.62 - 37.53
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
22.4
Open
-
P/E
30.51
EPS
22.46
Shares
208M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Welcia Holdings Co Ltd operates drug retail stores that sell pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, baby supplies, health supplements, sanitation items, groceries, and personal-care products. The company generates the bulk of its revenue through sales of over-the-counter drugs and food products. Welcia is involved in pharmaceutical dispensing, blood testing, and earthquake reconstruction assistance. The highest concentration of sales remains in the Kanto region of Japan. Welcia also provides nursing services through its long-term care enterprise.

Welcia Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Welcia Holdings (WLCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Welcia Holdings (OTCPK: WLCGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Welcia Holdings's (WLCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Welcia Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Welcia Holdings (WLCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Welcia Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Welcia Holdings (WLCGF)?

A

The stock price for Welcia Holdings (OTCPK: WLCGF) is $33.734883 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 16:13:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Welcia Holdings (WLCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Welcia Holdings.

Q

When is Welcia Holdings (OTCPK:WLCGF) reporting earnings?

A

Welcia Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Welcia Holdings (WLCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Welcia Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Welcia Holdings (WLCGF) operate in?

A

Welcia Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.