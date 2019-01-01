QQQ
Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, design, development, and ownership of office buildings throughout London. The company mainly focuses on leasing office properties to new and growing companies. The real estate assets in Workspace's portfolio are clustered around the London area of Farringdon and elsewhere in northern and central London. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants organized into short-term leases. Workspace's tenants include marketing, business consultancy, fashion, finance, software, and architectural firms.

Workspace Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Workspace Group (WKPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Workspace Group (OTCPK: WKPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Workspace Group's (WKPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Workspace Group.

Q

What is the target price for Workspace Group (WKPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Workspace Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Workspace Group (WKPPF)?

A

The stock price for Workspace Group (OTCPK: WKPPF) is $13.2699 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Workspace Group (WKPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Workspace Group.

Q

When is Workspace Group (OTCPK:WKPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Workspace Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Workspace Group (WKPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Workspace Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Workspace Group (WKPPF) operate in?

A

Workspace Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.