ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
West Japan Railway
(OTCPK:WJRYY)
38.025
00
At close: May 26
42.0518
4.0268[10.59%]
PreMarket: 8:23AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low35.83 - 63.86
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 244M
Vol / Avg.- / 13.1K
Mkt Cap9.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price39.19
Div / Yield0.89/2.35%
Payout Ratio-
EPS96.41
Total Float-

West Japan Railway (OTC:WJRYY), Key Statistics

West Japan Railway (OTC: WJRYY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
19B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.2
Price / Book (mrq)
1.14
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-13.05%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.66
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
33.22
Tangible Book value per share
32.26
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.6T
Total Assets
3.7T
Total Liabilities
2.6T
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
15.73%
Net Margin
4.98%
EBIT Margin
8.61%
EBITDA Margin
8.61%
Operating Margin
2.26%