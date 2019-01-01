ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wipro
(NYSE:WIT)
5.94
00
At close: May 26
5.94
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.68 - 9.96
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 5.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.2M
Mkt Cap32.5B
P/E20.65
50d Avg. Price6.93
Div / Yield0.08/1.33%
Payout Ratio26.84
EPS5.64
Total Float-

Wipro (NYSE:WIT), Dividends

Wipro issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wipro generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.48%

Annual Dividend

$0.117

Last Dividend

Apr 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wipro Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wipro (WIT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wipro.

Q
What date did I need to own Wipro (WIT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wipro.

Q
How much per share is the next Wipro (WIT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Wipro (WIT) will be on April 5, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wipro.

Browse dividends on all stocks.