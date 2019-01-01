Wiseman Global Ltd is engaged in the distribution of household appliances and related products. The company sells there products to corporate customers, retail customers, and independent distributors predominately in the People's republic of China. The company has three divisions, namely Sales of household appliances & related domestic appliances products, Consultancy, and Integration & installation services. Its products include televisions, air-conditioners, laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. All of its revenues are generated from the People's republic of china.