There is no Press for this Ticker
Wiseman Global Ltd is engaged in the distribution of household appliances and related products. The company sells there products to corporate customers, retail customers, and independent distributors predominately in the People's republic of China. The company has three divisions, namely Sales of household appliances & related domestic appliances products, Consultancy, and Integration & installation services. Its products include televisions, air-conditioners, laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. All of its revenues are generated from the People's republic of china.

Wiseman Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wiseman Global (WISM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wiseman Global (OTCEM: WISM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wiseman Global's (WISM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wiseman Global.

Q

What is the target price for Wiseman Global (WISM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wiseman Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Wiseman Global (WISM)?

A

The stock price for Wiseman Global (OTCEM: WISM) is $2.08 last updated Thu Jun 03 2021 19:41:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wiseman Global (WISM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wiseman Global.

Q

When is Wiseman Global (OTCEM:WISM) reporting earnings?

A

Wiseman Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wiseman Global (WISM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wiseman Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Wiseman Global (WISM) operate in?

A

Wiseman Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.