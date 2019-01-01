ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Encore Wire
(NASDAQ:WIRE)
123.87
00
At close: May 26
128.40
4.5300[3.66%]
PreMarket: 4:32PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low65.98 - 151.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding13.9M / 19.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 223.5K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E3.85
50d Avg. Price118.45
Div / Yield0.08/0.06%
Payout Ratio0.25
EPS8.08
Total Float13.9M

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE), Key Statistics

Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2B
Trailing P/E
3.85
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.85
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.89
Price / Book (mrq)
1.69
Price / EBITDA
2.9
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.25
Earnings Yield
25.99%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.47
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
73.19
Tangible Book value per share
73.19
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
216.3M
Total Assets
1.7B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
4.88
Gross Margin
34.18%
Net Margin
20.59%
EBIT Margin
26.56%
EBITDA Margin
27.45%
Operating Margin
26.56%