Encore Wire
(NASDAQ:WIRE)
123.87
00
At close: May 26
128.40
4.5300[3.66%]
PreMarket: 4:32PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low65.98 - 151.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding13.9M / 19.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 223.5K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E3.85
50d Avg. Price118.45
Div / Yield0.08/0.06%
Payout Ratio0.25
EPS8.08
Total Float13.9M

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE), Dividends

Encore Wire issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Encore Wire generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.07%

Annual Dividend

$0.08

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jun 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Encore Wire Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Encore Wire (WIRE) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 6, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Encore Wire (WIRE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Encore Wire ($WIRE) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Encore Wire (WIRE) shares by July 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Encore Wire (WIRE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Encore Wire (WIRE) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)?
A

The most current yield for Encore Wire (WIRE) is 0.06% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

