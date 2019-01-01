ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Winpak
(OTCPK:WIPKF)
32.1425
00
At close: May 26
29.4177
-2.7248[-8.48%]
PreMarket: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.28 - 35.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 65M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E18.47
50d Avg. Price32.59
Div / Yield0.1/0.30%
Payout Ratio5.48
EPS0.52
Total Float-

Winpak (OTC:WIPKF), Key Statistics

Winpak (OTC: WIPKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.7B
Trailing P/E
18.47
Forward P/E
16.69
PE Ratio (TTM)
18.52
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.98
Price / Book (mrq)
1.88
Price / EBITDA
10.34
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.52
Earnings Yield
5.41%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.14
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.12
Tangible Book value per share
16.59
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
223.2M
Total Assets
1.4B
Total Liabilities
223.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.38
Gross Margin
29.54%
Net Margin
12.27%
EBIT Margin
16.74%
EBITDA Margin
21.2%
Operating Margin
16.42%