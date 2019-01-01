ñol

WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right
(NASDAQ:WINVR)
0.0975
00
At close: May 26
0.24
0.1425[146.15%]
PreMarket: 7:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right (NASDAQ:WINVR), Dividends

WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right (WINVR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right.

Q
What date did I need to own WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right (WINVR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right.

Q
How much per share is the next WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right (WINVR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right.

Q
What is the dividend yield for WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right (NASDAQ:WINVR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WinVest Acquisition Corp. - Right.

