Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.290
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Windtree Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) reporting earnings?
Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)?
The Actual EPS was $-45.60, which missed the estimate of $-24.00.
What were Windtree Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:WINT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which beat the estimate of $400K.
