Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co is a North American esports organization managing esports teams domestically and internationally. The company through its subsidiaries owns and manages professional esports teams competing in games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, PUBG, and more. The company owns Corporate and Franchised Gaming Centers. The company reports in Four segments namely Franchise royalties and fees, which is the key revenue generator; Company-owned stores; Esports revenue; and Corporate.