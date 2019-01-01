QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co is a North American esports organization managing esports teams domestically and internationally. The company through its subsidiaries owns and manages professional esports teams competing in games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, PUBG, and more. The company owns Corporate and Franchised Gaming Centers. The company reports in Four segments namely Franchise royalties and fees, which is the key revenue generator; Company-owned stores; Esports revenue; and Corporate.

Simplicity Esports Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simplicity Esports (WINRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simplicity Esports (OTC: WINRW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simplicity Esports's (WINRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simplicity Esports.

Q

What is the target price for Simplicity Esports (WINRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Simplicity Esports

Q

Current Stock Price for Simplicity Esports (WINRW)?

A

The stock price for Simplicity Esports (OTC: WINRW) is $0.034 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:17:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simplicity Esports (WINRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Simplicity Esports.

Q

When is Simplicity Esports (OTC:WINRW) reporting earnings?

A

Simplicity Esports does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Simplicity Esports (WINRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simplicity Esports.

Q

What sector and industry does Simplicity Esports (WINRW) operate in?

A

Simplicity Esports is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTC.