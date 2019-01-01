Winha International Group Ltd is a U.S based company offering retail products across China through its self-operated physical store, website, mobile store, set-top boxes for television set and also carries on wholesale of local specialty products to a regional distributor. The company's business model utilizes a multi-channel shopping platform to sell locally produced food, beverages, and arts and crafts that are well known across China. It operates through three different channels including retail stores, custom-made, and franchises. The majority of the company's revenue is from the custom-made channel.