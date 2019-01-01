QQQ
Winha International Group Ltd is a U.S based company offering retail products across China through its self-operated physical store, website, mobile store, set-top boxes for television set and also carries on wholesale of local specialty products to a regional distributor. The company's business model utilizes a multi-channel shopping platform to sell locally produced food, beverages, and arts and crafts that are well known across China. It operates through three different channels including retail stores, custom-made, and franchises. The majority of the company's revenue is from the custom-made channel.

Winha International Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Winha International Group (WINH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Winha International Group (OTCPK: WINH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Winha International Group's (WINH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Winha International Group.

Q

What is the target price for Winha International Group (WINH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Winha International Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Winha International Group (WINH)?

A

The stock price for Winha International Group (OTCPK: WINH) is $3.8 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 20:48:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Winha International Group (WINH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Winha International Group.

Q

When is Winha International Group (OTCPK:WINH) reporting earnings?

A

Winha International Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Winha International Group (WINH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Winha International Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Winha International Group (WINH) operate in?

A

Winha International Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.