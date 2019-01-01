William Hill is an online betting and gaming company. It is organized into four business segments: retail, online, U.S. existing, and U.S. expansion. The company's product and service portfolio comprises various activities such as gaming machines in licensed betting offices and online and telephone activities including sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products. The retail segment comprises all activity undertaken in licensed betting offices, including gaming machines. The online segment comprises online and telephone activity, including sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products along with telephone betting services. The vast majority of revenue is earned in the United Kingdom, and more than half of the company's revenue is generated by the retail segment.