William Hill is an online betting and gaming company. It is organized into four business segments: retail, online, U.S. existing, and U.S. expansion. The company's product and service portfolio comprises various activities such as gaming machines in licensed betting offices and online and telephone activities including sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products. The retail segment comprises all activity undertaken in licensed betting offices, including gaming machines. The online segment comprises online and telephone activity, including sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products along with telephone betting services. The vast majority of revenue is earned in the United Kingdom, and more than half of the company's revenue is generated by the retail segment.

William Hill Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy William Hill (WIMHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of William Hill (OTC: WIMHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are William Hill's (WIMHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for William Hill.

Q

What is the target price for William Hill (WIMHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for William Hill

Q

Current Stock Price for William Hill (WIMHY)?

A

The stock price for William Hill (OTC: WIMHY) is $

Q

Does William Hill (WIMHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is William Hill (OTC:WIMHY) reporting earnings?

A

William Hill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is William Hill (WIMHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for William Hill.

Q

What sector and industry does William Hill (WIMHY) operate in?

A

William Hill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.