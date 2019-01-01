Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA is a transportation and logistics solutions company. The company has two reportable operating segments: ocean and landbased. The ocean segment, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, includes ocean transport of cars, roll-on roll-off cargo and project cargo. The landbased segment's services include vehicle processing centers, equipment processing centers, inland distribution networks and terminals. Its customers are principally vehicle and heavy machinery manufacturers and products are shipped globally.