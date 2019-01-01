ñol

iPath Women in Leadership ETN
(BATS:WIL)
95.6405
3.9405[4.30%]
At close: Apr 19

iPath Women in Leadership ETN (BATS:WIL), Dividends

iPath Women in Leadership ETN issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash iPath Women in Leadership ETN generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

iPath Women in Leadership ETN Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next iPath Women in Leadership ETN (WIL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Women in Leadership ETN.

Q
What date did I need to own iPath Women in Leadership ETN (WIL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Women in Leadership ETN.

Q
How much per share is the next iPath Women in Leadership ETN (WIL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Women in Leadership ETN.

Q
What is the dividend yield for iPath Women in Leadership ETN (BATS:WIL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Women in Leadership ETN.

