ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wihlborgs Fastigheter
(OTCPK:WIHLY)
16.73
00
At close: May 4
13.50
-3.2300[-19.31%]
PreMarket: 8:47AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.5 - 24.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 307.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E13.62
50d Avg. Price15.12
Div / Yield0.61/3.62%
Payout Ratio43.32
EPS5.31
Total Float-

Wihlborgs Fastigheter (OTC:WIHLY), Dividends

Wihlborgs Fastigheter issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wihlborgs Fastigheter generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 3, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wihlborgs Fastigheter Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

Q
What date did I need to own Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

Q
How much per share is the next Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY) will be on April 29, 2011 and will be $1.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wihlborgs Fastigheter (OTCPK:WIHLY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

Browse dividends on all stocks.