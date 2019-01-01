Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB is a property company that primarily operates in commercial properties based in Sweden. Wihlborgs' portfolio consists of commercial properties in the Oresund region, located in Malmo, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. The company manages the property portfolio by acquisition, development, and sale of properties. Wihlborgs generates nearly all of its revenue from property leasing. The business comprises two divisions, namely the property management division, which monitors the local market conditions and organizes the property portfolio geographically, and the project development operation, which is involved in new-build and redevelopment projects, procurement, and follow-up procedures.