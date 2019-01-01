QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.5 - 24.5
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
4.38
Shares
153.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB is a property company that primarily operates in commercial properties based in Sweden. Wihlborgs' portfolio consists of commercial properties in the Oresund region, located in Malmo, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. The company manages the property portfolio by acquisition, development, and sale of properties. Wihlborgs generates nearly all of its revenue from property leasing. The business comprises two divisions, namely the property management division, which monitors the local market conditions and organizes the property portfolio geographically, and the project development operation, which is involved in new-build and redevelopment projects, procurement, and follow-up procedures.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wihlborgs Fastigheter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter (OTCPK: WIHLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wihlborgs Fastigheter's (WIHLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

Q

What is the target price for Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wihlborgs Fastigheter

Q

Current Stock Price for Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY)?

A

The stock price for Wihlborgs Fastigheter (OTCPK: WIHLY) is $24.5 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 13:34:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 29, 2011.

Q

When is Wihlborgs Fastigheter (OTCPK:WIHLY) reporting earnings?

A

Wihlborgs Fastigheter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

Q

What sector and industry does Wihlborgs Fastigheter (WIHLY) operate in?

A

Wihlborgs Fastigheter is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.