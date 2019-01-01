QQQ
Range
0.14 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
91.2K/276.6K
Div / Yield
0.64/403.04%
52 Wk
0 - 0.64
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
100
Open
0.17
P/E
0.61
EPS
0.18
Shares
18.4M
Outstanding
Whiting USA Trust II is active in the oil and gas domain. Its properties are located in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. These properties include interests in oil and natural gas-producing wells located in predominately mature fields with established production profiles.

Whiting USA Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whiting USA Trust (WHZT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whiting USA Trust (OTC: WHZT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Whiting USA Trust's (WHZT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Whiting USA Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Whiting USA Trust (WHZT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Whiting USA Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Whiting USA Trust (WHZT)?

A

The stock price for Whiting USA Trust (OTC: WHZT) is $0.16 last updated Today at 4:43:12 PM.

Q

Does Whiting USA Trust (WHZT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Whiting USA Trust (OTC:WHZT) reporting earnings?

A

Whiting USA Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Whiting USA Trust (WHZT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whiting USA Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Whiting USA Trust (WHZT) operate in?

A

Whiting USA Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.