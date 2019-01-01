WhiteHawk Ltd serves as an internet-based cybersecurity marketplace. The company through its subsidiary provides four interconnected services. Its cyberpath decision engine service assists in identifying cybersecurity gaps and matches the customer to product and solution sets of options. The vendor exchange offers products and services that allow small and midsize businesses to assess shop and purchase cyber solutions online. Its whitehawk advisory service is an online analyst who aids all customers with completing the cyberpath solution engine questionnaire. The company's whitehawk insights service supplies information regarding how cyber trends are directly impacting businesses, as well as how to protect from monetary and proprietary data loss and disruption.