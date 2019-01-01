Mangazeya Mining (OTC:WHTGF), Key Statistics

ñol

Mangazeya Mining
(OTCEM:WHTGF)
0.0002
00
At close: Mar 4
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.08
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 13.2K
Mkt Cap257.6K
P/E0.01
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
177.4M
Trailing P/E
0.01
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.04
Earnings Yield
15596.2%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
1.91
Beta
20.95
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.05
Tangible Book value per share
0.05
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
312.9M
Total Assets
394M
Total Liabilities
312.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.3
Gross Margin
65.06%
Net Margin
38.5%
EBIT Margin
1.23%
EBITDA Margin
11.04%
Operating Margin
65.01%