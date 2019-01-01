Whispir Ltd is involved in providing cloud-based communications platform that uses technology to bring all the communications channels like email, text messaging and web chatting together in one easily accessible space. It helps large corporations to small startups eradicate communication inefficiencies and redundancies. It operates in three segments: Australia and New Zealand; Asia; and North America. Most of its revenue gets derived from Australia and New Zealand Segment which comprise of commercialization of the Group's cloud-based communication management platform and services in Australia and New Zealand.