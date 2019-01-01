QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Whispir Ltd is involved in providing cloud-based communications platform that uses technology to bring all the communications channels like email, text messaging and web chatting together in one easily accessible space. It helps large corporations to small startups eradicate communication inefficiencies and redundancies. It operates in three segments: Australia and New Zealand; Asia; and North America. Most of its revenue gets derived from Australia and New Zealand Segment which comprise of commercialization of the Group's cloud-based communication management platform and services in Australia and New Zealand.

Whispir Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whispir (WHSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whispir (OTCPK: WHSPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Whispir's (WHSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Whispir.

Q

What is the target price for Whispir (WHSPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Whispir

Q

Current Stock Price for Whispir (WHSPF)?

A

The stock price for Whispir (OTCPK: WHSPF) is $1.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:20:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Whispir (WHSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whispir.

Q

When is Whispir (OTCPK:WHSPF) reporting earnings?

A

Whispir does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Whispir (WHSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whispir.

Q

What sector and industry does Whispir (WHSPF) operate in?

A

Whispir is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.