QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wheeler Real Estate IT
(NASDAQ:WHLR)
2.31
00
At close: May 26
2.22
-0.0900[-3.90%]
PreMarket: 7:08PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.51 - 5.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.6M / 9.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 21.4K
Mkt Cap22.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.7
Total Float6.6M

Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR), Key Statistics

Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
387.1M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.36
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
0.67
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.55
Earnings Yield
-80.52%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.05
Beta
3.44
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-4.79
Tangible Book value per share
-5.8
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
463.1M
Total Assets
460M
Total Liabilities
368.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
66.12%
Net Margin
-44.16%
EBIT Margin
0.34%
EBITDA Margin
23.67%
Operating Margin
34.63%