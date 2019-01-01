Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM), Dividends

Wilhelmina International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wilhelmina International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Wilhelmina International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on August 11, 2006.
There are no upcoming dividends for Wilhelmina International (WHLM). The last dividend payout was on August 11, 2006 and was $0.04
There are no upcoming dividends for Wilhelmina International (WHLM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on August 11, 2006
Wilhelmina International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wilhelmina International (WHLM) was $0.04 and was paid out next on August 11, 2006.
Browse dividends on all stocks.