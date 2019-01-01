ñol

Wilhelmina International
(NASDAQ:WHLM)
4.62
-0.06[-1.28%]
At close: May 26
4.13
-0.4900[-10.61%]
PreMarket: 8:52AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.83 - 9.38
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.8M / 5.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 31.4K
Mkt Cap23.8M
P/E7.93
50d Avg. Price4.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.14
Total Float1.8M

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM), Dividends

Wilhelmina International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wilhelmina International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 28, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wilhelmina International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wilhelmina International (WHLM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilhelmina International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on August 11, 2006.

Q
What date did I need to own Wilhelmina International (WHLM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilhelmina International (WHLM). The last dividend payout was on August 11, 2006 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Wilhelmina International (WHLM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilhelmina International (WHLM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on August 11, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)?
A

Wilhelmina International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wilhelmina International (WHLM) was $0.04 and was paid out next on August 11, 2006.

