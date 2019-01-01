Wonhe High-Tech International Inc is a U.S based holding company. The company through its subsidiary specializes in research and development and the marketing of business and personal information technology (IT) products that provide third-party application services. It is focused on the development of a home media center, the HMC720. HMC720 is data storage, management, and control center for household equipment, and a central processing center, which uses remote wireless technology to allow a user to control various devices while at home or remotely when away from home. It also offers Smart Routers, which include YLT-100S Wifi Router and YLT-300S Wifi Router.