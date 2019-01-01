QQQ
Wonhe High-Tech International Inc is a U.S based holding company. The company through its subsidiary specializes in research and development and the marketing of business and personal information technology (IT) products that provide third-party application services. It is focused on the development of a home media center, the HMC720. HMC720 is data storage, management, and control center for household equipment, and a central processing center, which uses remote wireless technology to allow a user to control various devices while at home or remotely when away from home. It also offers Smart Routers, which include YLT-100S Wifi Router and YLT-300S Wifi Router.

Wonhe High-Tech Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wonhe High-Tech Intl (WHHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wonhe High-Tech Intl (OTC: WHHT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wonhe High-Tech Intl's (WHHT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wonhe High-Tech Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Wonhe High-Tech Intl (WHHT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wonhe High-Tech Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Wonhe High-Tech Intl (WHHT)?

A

The stock price for Wonhe High-Tech Intl (OTC: WHHT) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jun 21 2021 13:34:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wonhe High-Tech Intl (WHHT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wonhe High-Tech Intl.

Q

When is Wonhe High-Tech Intl (OTC:WHHT) reporting earnings?

A

Wonhe High-Tech Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wonhe High-Tech Intl (WHHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wonhe High-Tech Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Wonhe High-Tech Intl (WHHT) operate in?

A

Wonhe High-Tech Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.