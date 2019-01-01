ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
WGNB
(OTCEM:WGNAP)
0.01
00
At close: Sep 10
15 minutes delayed

WGNB (OTC:WGNAP), Dividends

WGNB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WGNB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 28, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WGNB Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WGNB (WGNAP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WGNB. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on March 16, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own WGNB (WGNAP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WGNB (WGNAP). The last dividend payout was on March 16, 2009 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next WGNB (WGNAP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WGNB (WGNAP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on March 16, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for WGNB (OTCEM:WGNAP)?
A

WGNB has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for WGNB (WGNAP) was $0.18 and was paid out next on March 16, 2009.

Browse dividends on all stocks.