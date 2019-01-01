QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
WGNB Corp is a holding company for First National Bank of Georgia, which offers a number of services designed to meet the banking needs of individuals and small to medium sized businesses.

WGNB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WGNB (WGNAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WGNB (OTCEM: WGNAP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are WGNB's (WGNAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WGNB.

Q

What is the target price for WGNB (WGNAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WGNB

Q

Current Stock Price for WGNB (WGNAP)?

A

The stock price for WGNB (OTCEM: WGNAP) is $0.01 last updated Fri Sep 10 2021 15:18:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WGNB (WGNAP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2009 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2009.

Q

When is WGNB (OTCEM:WGNAP) reporting earnings?

A

WGNB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WGNB (WGNAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WGNB.

Q

What sector and industry does WGNB (WGNAP) operate in?

A

WGNB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.