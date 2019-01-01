ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust
(ARCA:WGLD)
17.31
-0.03[-0.17%]
At close: May 25
17.59
0.2800[1.62%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust (ARCA:WGLD), Dividends

wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust (WGLD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust.

Q
What date did I need to own wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust (WGLD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust.

Q
How much per share is the next wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust (WGLD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust.

Q
What is the dividend yield for wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust (ARCA:WGLD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in, and ownership of, the Trust.

Browse dividends on all stocks.