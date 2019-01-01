WESTON GEORGE PFD PREF by Weston George Ltd. (Canada) Stock (OTC:WGEGF), Dividends

WESTON GEORGE PFD PREF by Weston George Ltd. (Canada) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WESTON GEORGE PFD PREF by Weston George Ltd. (Canada) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.