ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Weatherford International
(OTC:WFTUF)
0.54
00
At close: May 26
0.54
00
PreMarket: 8:13AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Weatherford International (OTC:WFTUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Weatherford International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$938M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Weatherford International using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Weatherford International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Weatherford International (OTC:WFTUF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Weatherford International

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Weatherford International (OTC:WFTUF)?
A

There are no earnings for Weatherford International

Q
What were Weatherford International’s (OTC:WFTUF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Weatherford International

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.