QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Western Forest Products
(OTCPK:WFSTF)
1.47
00
At close: May 26
1.5097
0.0397[2.70%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.3 - 1.94
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 325.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 13.6K
Mkt Cap478.5M
P/E3.56
50d Avg. Price1.57
Div / Yield0.04/2.65%
Payout Ratio7.55
EPS0.12
Total Float-

Western Forest Products (OTC:WFSTF), Key Statistics

Western Forest Products (OTC: WFSTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
431.5M
Trailing P/E
3.56
Forward P/E
4.49
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.61
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.45
Price / Book (mrq)
0.96
Price / EBITDA
2.16
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.82
Earnings Yield
28.12%
Price change 1 M
0.89
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.25
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.54
Tangible Book value per share
1.3
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
303.9M
Total Assets
949.4M
Total Liabilities
303.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.29
Gross Margin
18.19%
Net Margin
10.51%
EBIT Margin
14.32%
EBITDA Margin
17.85%
Operating Margin
14.52%