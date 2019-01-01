ñol

West African Resources
(OTCPK:WFRSF)
0.9250
00
At close: May 25
0.737
-0.1880[-20.33%]
PreMarket: 6:59AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.65 - 1.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1B
Vol / Avg.- / 8K
Mkt Cap944.5M
P/E6.29
50d Avg. Price0.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF), Dividends

West African Resources issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash West African Resources generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

West African Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next West African Resources (WFRSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West African Resources.

Q
What date did I need to own West African Resources (WFRSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West African Resources.

Q
How much per share is the next West African Resources (WFRSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West African Resources.

Q
What is the dividend yield for West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for West African Resources.

