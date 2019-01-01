ñol

Wall Finl
(OTCPK:WFICF)
11.00
00
At close: Mar 23
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11 - 14.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 32.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap357M
P/E31.35
50d Avg. Price11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

Wall Finl (OTC:WFICF), Dividends

Wall Finl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wall Finl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.02%

Annual Dividend

$1.5377

Last Dividend

Sep 27, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wall Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wall Finl (WFICF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wall Finl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.77 on October 11, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Wall Finl (WFICF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wall Finl (WFICF). The last dividend payout was on October 11, 2018 and was $0.77

Q
How much per share is the next Wall Finl (WFICF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wall Finl (WFICF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.77 on October 11, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wall Finl (OTCPK:WFICF)?
A

Wall Finl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wall Finl (WFICF) was $0.77 and was paid out next on October 11, 2018.

