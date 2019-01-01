ñol

BC Bud
(OTCPK:WFGCF)
0.0004
00
At close: May 4
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 14.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap5.8K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

BC Bud (OTC:WFGCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BC Bud reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BC Bud using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

BC Bud Questions & Answers

Q
When is BC Bud (OTCPK:WFGCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for BC Bud

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BC Bud (OTCPK:WFGCF)?
A

There are no earnings for BC Bud

Q
What were BC Bud’s (OTCPK:WFGCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for BC Bud

