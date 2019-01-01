ñol

Where Food Comes From
(NASDAQ:WFCF)
10.10
-0.328[-3.15%]
At close: May 26
12.82
2.7200[26.93%]
PreMarket: 9:24AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.43 - 16.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.7M / 6M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.5K
Mkt Cap60.8M
P/E28.18
50d Avg. Price10.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float2.7M

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF), Key Statistics

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ: WFCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
60M
Trailing P/E
28.18
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
31.06
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.72
Price / Book (mrq)
4.53
Price / EBITDA
16.42
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.33
Earnings Yield
3.55%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.29
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.3
Tangible Book value per share
1.4
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.5M
Total Assets
20.4M
Total Liabilities
6.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.57
Gross Margin
38.94%
Net Margin
8.07%
EBIT Margin
10.74%
EBITDA Margin
13.91%
Operating Margin
10.12%