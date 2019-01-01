ñol

Wesfarmers
(OTCPK:WFAFY)
16.39
00
At close: May 26
18.58
2.1900[13.36%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.84 - 24.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 83.9K
Mkt Cap37.2B
P/E23.72
50d Avg. Price17.78
Div / Yield1.01/6.16%
Payout Ratio192.7
EPS-
Total Float-

Wesfarmers (OTC:WFAFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wesfarmers reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wesfarmers using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Wesfarmers Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Wesfarmers

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFY)?
A

There are no earnings for Wesfarmers

Q
What were Wesfarmers’s (OTCPK:WFAFY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Wesfarmers

