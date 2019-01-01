QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.5K
Div / Yield
1.16/3.25%
52 Wk
35.58 - 47.76
Mkt Cap
40.4B
Payout Ratio
91.47
Open
-
P/E
25.3
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Wesfarmers is Australia's largest conglomerate. Its retail operations include the Bunnings hardware chain (number one in market share), discount department stores Kmart and Target (number one and three) and Officeworks in office supplies (number one). These activities account for the vast majority of group earnings before taxes, or EBT. Other operations include chemicals, fertilisers, industrial and medical gases, LPG production and distribution, and industrial and safety supplies. Management is focused on generating cash and creating shareholder wealth in the long term.

Wesfarmers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wesfarmers (WFAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wesfarmers (OTCPK: WFAFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wesfarmers's (WFAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wesfarmers.

Q

What is the target price for Wesfarmers (WFAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wesfarmers

Q

Current Stock Price for Wesfarmers (WFAFF)?

A

The stock price for Wesfarmers (OTCPK: WFAFF) is $35.58 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:20:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wesfarmers (WFAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wesfarmers.

Q

When is Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Wesfarmers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wesfarmers (WFAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wesfarmers.

Q

What sector and industry does Wesfarmers (WFAFF) operate in?

A

Wesfarmers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.