|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wesfarmers (OTCPK: WFAFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wesfarmers.
There is no analysis for Wesfarmers
The stock price for Wesfarmers (OTCPK: WFAFF) is $35.58 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:20:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Wesfarmers.
Wesfarmers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wesfarmers.
Wesfarmers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.