Weyco Group
(NASDAQ:WEYS)
27.10
00
At close: May 26
27.10
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low20.58 - 29.24
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding5.8M / 9.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 17.8K
Mkt Cap261.1M
P/E11.29
50d Avg. Price25.67
Div / Yield0.96/3.54%
Payout Ratio40
EPS0.42
Total Float5.8M

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), Key Statistics

Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
246.5M
Trailing P/E
11.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.29
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.87
Price / Book (mrq)
1.29
Price / EBITDA
7.76
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.29
Earnings Yield
8.86%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.79
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
21
Tangible Book value per share
16.02
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
59.4M
Total Assets
261.8M
Total Liabilities
59.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.06
Gross Margin
35.8%
Net Margin
4.98%
EBIT Margin
6.78%
EBITDA Margin
7.61%
Operating Margin
6.68%