Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
107.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wewards Inc is a United States based company engaged in owning of a web-based platform accessible by mobile apps (the Platform) that will enable consumers to purchase goods from merchants and earn rebates payable in the form of Bitcoin. The Platform provides Bitcoin rewards ecosystem. The company also holds an IP which consists of technology and related rights associated with the game Megopoly which is a Massively Multiplayer Online Game.

Wewards Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wewards (WEWA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wewards (OTCPK: WEWA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wewards's (WEWA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wewards.

Q

What is the target price for Wewards (WEWA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wewards

Q

Current Stock Price for Wewards (WEWA)?

A

The stock price for Wewards (OTCPK: WEWA) is $0.025 last updated Today at 2:07:33 PM.

Q

Does Wewards (WEWA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wewards.

Q

When is Wewards (OTCPK:WEWA) reporting earnings?

A

Wewards does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wewards (WEWA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wewards.

Q

What sector and industry does Wewards (WEWA) operate in?

A

Wewards is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.