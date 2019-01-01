ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
WisdomTree Inv
(NASDAQ:WETF)
5.91
00
At close: May 26
5.91
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.08 - 7.38
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding81.3M / 146.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1M
Mkt Cap866.2M
P/E42.21
50d Avg. Price5.77
Div / Yield0.12/2.03%
Payout Ratio85.71
EPS-0.08
Total Float81.3M

WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF), Dividends

WisdomTree Inv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WisdomTree Inv generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.97%

Annual Dividend

$0.12

Last Dividend

May 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

WisdomTree Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next WisdomTree Inv (WETF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WisdomTree Inv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on May 25, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own WisdomTree Inv (WETF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WisdomTree Inv (WETF). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2022 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next WisdomTree Inv (WETF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for WisdomTree Inv (WETF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on May 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF)?
A

WisdomTree Inv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for WisdomTree Inv (WETF) was $0.03 and was paid out next on May 25, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.