WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WisdomTree Inv
WisdomTree Inv Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.75 expecting WETF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.47% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and WisdomTree Inv maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WisdomTree Inv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WisdomTree Inv was filed on July 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WisdomTree Inv (WETF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.25 to $6.75. The current price WisdomTree Inv (WETF) is trading at is $6.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.