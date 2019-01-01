WellQuest Medical & Wellness Corp is engaged in the business of providing an integrated medical delivery site with family physician health care services, preventive services, and medical skin care services in facilities located in high traffic retail corridors. Its services include medical weight loss, immunizations, allergy testing, therapeutic massage, and teeth whitening. The company provides its services under Well quest medical clinic and aesthetics brand name. It currently operates facilities located in Bentonville, Arkansas and in Tulsa, Oklahoma.