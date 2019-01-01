Winland Holdings Corp provides a line of environmental monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are manufactured to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature and loss of power. The company's monitoring devices include EnviroAlert, WaterBug, TempAlert and Power-Out Alert. The company serves industries, including healthcare, pharmaceutical, research facilities, food service, and manufacturing. It operates through two reportable segments, Winland Electronics and Winland Capital Corp.