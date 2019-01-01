QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Winland Holdings Corp provides a line of environmental monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are manufactured to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature and loss of power. The company's monitoring devices include EnviroAlert, WaterBug, TempAlert and Power-Out Alert. The company serves industries, including healthcare, pharmaceutical, research facilities, food service, and manufacturing. It operates through two reportable segments, Winland Electronics and Winland Capital Corp.

Winland Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Winland Holdings (WELX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Winland Holdings (OTCPK: WELX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Winland Holdings's (WELX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Winland Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Winland Holdings (WELX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Winland Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Winland Holdings (WELX)?

A

The stock price for Winland Holdings (OTCPK: WELX) is $3.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Winland Holdings (WELX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Winland Holdings.

Q

When is Winland Holdings (OTCPK:WELX) reporting earnings?

A

Winland Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Winland Holdings (WELX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Winland Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Winland Holdings (WELX) operate in?

A

Winland Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.