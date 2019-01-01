QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/70.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.8 - 10.04
Mkt Cap
142.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Integrated Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrated Wellness (WEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrated Wellness (NYSE: WEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrated Wellness's (WEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrated Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Integrated Wellness (WEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrated Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrated Wellness (WEL)?

A

The stock price for Integrated Wellness (NYSE: WEL) is $9.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrated Wellness (WEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Wellness.

Q

When is Integrated Wellness (NYSE:WEL) reporting earnings?

A

Integrated Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrated Wellness (WEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrated Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrated Wellness (WEL) operate in?

A

Integrated Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.