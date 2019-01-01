|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Integrated Wellness (NYSE: WEL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Integrated Wellness.
There is no analysis for Integrated Wellness
The stock price for Integrated Wellness (NYSE: WEL) is $9.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Wellness.
Integrated Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Integrated Wellness.
Integrated Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.