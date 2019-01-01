ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wejo Gr
(NASDAQ:WEJO)
1.84
00
At close: May 26
1.89
0.0500[2.72%]
PreMarket: 5:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.78 - 13.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding60.7M / 94.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 257.6K
Mkt Cap174.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.43
Total Float60.7M

Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wejo Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.430

Quarterly Revenue

$568K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$568K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wejo Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Wejo Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO) reporting earnings?
A

Wejo Gr (WEJO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.21.

Q
What were Wejo Gr’s (NASDAQ:WEJO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which missed the estimate of $2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.