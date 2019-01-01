Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wejo Gr
Wejo Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wejo Gr (NASDAQ: WEJO) was reported by Baird on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting WEJO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.74% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wejo Gr (NASDAQ: WEJO) was provided by Baird, and Wejo Gr maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wejo Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wejo Gr was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wejo Gr (WEJO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $5.00. The current price Wejo Gr (WEJO) is trading at is $1.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
