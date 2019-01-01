ñol

Wejo Gr
(NASDAQ:WEJO)
1.84
00
At close: May 26
1.89
0.0500[2.72%]
PreMarket: 5:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.78 - 13.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding60.7M / 94.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 257.6K
Mkt Cap174.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.43
Total Float60.7M

Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$10.00

Lowest Price Target1

$5.00

Consensus Price Target1

$7.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
20000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Baird
  • Wedbush

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Wejo Gr

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Wejo Gr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Wejo Gr (WEJO)?
A

The latest price target for Wejo Gr (NASDAQ: WEJO) was reported by Baird on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting WEJO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.74% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Wejo Gr (WEJO)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Wejo Gr (NASDAQ: WEJO) was provided by Baird, and Wejo Gr maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Wejo Gr (WEJO)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wejo Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wejo Gr was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Wejo Gr (WEJO) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wejo Gr (WEJO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $5.00. The current price Wejo Gr (WEJO) is trading at is $1.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

